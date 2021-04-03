White supremacist graffiti found again on NKU campus

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Graffiti and stickers from the Patriot Front, a known white nationalist hate group, were found Saturday on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. This is the second instance of hate speech being espoused on campus property since January.

According to the Northerner, NKU's student media organization, a large rock outside of Norse Commons that was previously painted with different faces of Black students was spray painted with white Xs over the faces. A logo for the Patriot Front was also spray painted on the rock.

NKU president Dr. Ashish Vaidya released a statement denouncing the acts Saturday and said security on campus will be increased at night.

"NKU will not tolerate the white supremacy graffiti defacing our campus today or any day. This latest act of vandalism is contrary to our core values and our commitment to fostering a more equitable, inclusive environment in which everyone is valued and free from discrimination of any kind. We will fully investigate these acts through the university’s Bias Response Protocol Team and immediately evaluate and refortify the security of our public spaces to better protect our residents and the campus community. This includes increasing University Police nightly patrols," Vaidya said.

Statement from President Vaidya: pic.twitter.com/HLqhEig7vf — Northern Kentucky University (@nkuedu) April 3, 2021

Maintenance crews covered the defaced rock Saturday morning.

A Change.org petition was created Saturday that calls on the university to launch an investigation into the presence of white supremacy on campus.