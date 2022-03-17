Police investigate homicide in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Police are investigating a homicide in Newport.

Officers responded to a residence at the intersection of W. 8th and Ann Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Hours later, the Campbell County coroner said at least one person is dead and officials are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials did not say how the person died or if there are any suspects.

Crews from Newport, Cold Springs, Wilder and Alexandria remained on the scene throughout the night. A portion of W. 8th and Ann Street remains closed.

WCPO will provide more information as it is made available.

