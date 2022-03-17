Watch
NewsRegion Northern Kentucky

Actions

Police investigate homicide in Newport

Newport homicide investigation
Kobe Gaines/WCPO
Newport homicide investigation
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 22:52:19-04

NEWPORT, Ky. — Police are investigating a homicide in Newport.

Officers responded to a residence at the intersection of W. 8th and Ann Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Hours later, the Campbell County coroner said at least one person is dead and officials are investigating the death as a homicide.

Officials did not say how the person died or if there are any suspects.

Crews from Newport, Cold Springs, Wilder and Alexandria remained on the scene throughout the night. A portion of W. 8th and Ann Street remains closed.

WCPO will provide more information as it is made available.

READ MORE
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by TANK bus in Covington
1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after shooting in Erlanger

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.