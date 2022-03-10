Erlanger Police search for shooting suspects, encourage residents to stay inside

ERLANGER, Ky. — Police are searching for multiple juvenile suspects after a shooting in Erlanger Wednesday night.

Charlie Loudermilk with the Erlanger Police Department said one person was taken to UC Medical Center after shots were fired at around 7:30 p.m. on Riggs Road. Officers have set up a perimeter, searching about a block in all directions from Riggs for three suspects.

Multiple police departments are helping search the area. Loudermilk said a "code red" has been sent to residents in the area, encouraging them to stay inside and be alert for suspicious activity.

"We’re urging the public, don’t approach anyone," Loudermilk said. "If you see anyone running, immediately contact Kenton County Dispatch. We have officers on nearly every corner of this neighborhood area to ensure the safety of everybody."

Loudermilk said multiple juveniles were involved in the shooting.

WCPO is at the scene and will provide more information when it is available.

