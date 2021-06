Kentucky State Police Post 6 said in a news release Tuesday evening that a death investigation from May 28 is being investigated as a double homicide.

Authorities arrived at a house on Straub Lane the morning of May 28 and found Dillon Carpener, 28, of Demossville, Kentucky, and Madison Klups, 24, of Springboro, Ohio, fatally shot.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call KSP Post 6 at 859-428-1212.