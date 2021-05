PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — An investigation is underway in Pendleton County where a man and woman were found dead Saturday.

Officers with the Pendleton County Sheriff's office and Kentucky State Police responded to Straub Lane in DeMossville around 11 a.m. They found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their mid-to-late twenties.

Police have not released the names of the victims or any possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.