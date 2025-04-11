'There's gonna be a lot of repairs' | Aurora businesses and homeowners begin cleanup after flooding

AURORA, Ind. — As the Ohio River recedes, many residents can finally get into their homes and businesses for the first time since flooding began.

Dearborn County has received over 30 reports of damage from flooding. According to the county’s EMA director, Aurora saw the worst of it.

“I think he measured and it was 24 inches or 26 out front,” Lisa Barnes said when recalling how much water was in her garage during the height of the flooding. “And about 12 in the back.”

On Monday, businesses near the intersection of 3rd and Judiciary were under two to three feet of water. By Thursday, as the water receded, local business owners were able walk into their businesses and asses the damage.

Jennifer Caudill and her husband, Kevin, own Kevin’s Hoosier Auto Shop right on the riverbank in Aurora. She said she was emotional when she first saw the damage.

“I was almost in tears because of, what do you call it? The muck. It was probably three inches thick in there,” said Caudill.

Lisa Barnes Flooding in the garage of Lisa Barnes in Aurora, Indiana.

We spoke with Caudill last Friday as they loaded their tools and equipment out of the shop. Because of that, none of their tools were damaged, but there was damage to the actual building.

“There’s gonna be a lot of repairs though, tile floors, walls,” said Caudill.

The body shop does not have flood insurance because it’s too costly for a small business like them. Since they are on the river, Caudill says it would cost them around $8,000 per year.

Because of this, they will have to pay for all repairs out of pocket. They’re hoping to be open by Tuesday so that they can start bringing in money again to help pay for the damages.

Just around the corner lives the Barnes family, whose garage, which normally houses over 20 cars and motorcycles also flooded.

Lisa Barnes Flooding in the home of Lisa Barnes.

Thankfully, they were able to get the cars out of the garage, but flooding did get up to their front door, causing installation damage and, of course, muck throughout the garage.

“Water’s water, it does what it wants,” said Barnes. “This is just something that comes along with living on the river.”

Friday through Sunday, Dearborn County EMA is asking for volunteers to help with cleanup.

If you wish to help, volunteers will meet at 10 a.m. each day at the intersection of 3rd and Main. Check-in and check-out for all volunteers will be required. All are asked to wear work clothes and boots, and lunch will be provided.