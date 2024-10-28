Sheriff: Pregnant woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Batesville, Ind.

BATESVILLE, Ind. — A pregnant woman died after a two-vehicle crash Friday in Batesville, Indiana, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said.

FCSO said the crash happened Friday, Oct. 25 in the 2000 block of South County Line Road, which is an unlined, rural road.

A 36-year-old woman was driving a gray 2016 Dodge pickup truck south on South County Line Road when she traveled left of center and struck a 2005 International dump truck driven by a 43-year-old man, FCSO said.

FCSO said the woman, Natalie Anna Rennekamp, who was pregnant, was severely injured in the crash and transported to Margaret Mary Hospital. Both Rennekamp and her unborn child were pronounced dead at the hospital, FCSO said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

FCSO said the Greensburg Fire Department, Batesville EMS and the Ripley County Coroner's Office assisted with the crash.