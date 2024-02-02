Rising Sun votes to dissolve police department

RISING SUN, Ind. — Leaders in Rising Sun voted to disband the city's police force Thursday night.

City Council voted to merge the police department with the Ohio County Sheriff's Office. The department's three remaining officers can join the sheriff's office.

The decision comes months after the Rising Sun police chief was arrested on bribery and fraud charges.

Indiana State Police said they received a report in July from a man who believed he was defrauded by Sheriff Harlis Steven Hoover. An investigation found Hoover borrowed money to purchase a vehicle and then convinced the man to forgive the loan while in his role as police chief.

ISP also noted multiple instances of "ghost employment" where Hoover would take care of personal business — usually outside of Ohio County — while claiming to be on duty as police chief.

Hoover was placed on administrative leave when the investigation began, ISP said.

Supporters of the merger called the council's decision a natural step forward, saying the two agencies have worked closely for years.

The Ohio County council will vote to approve the merger on Monday.