Police: 53-year-old woman struck, killed while attempting to remove tree from middle of road

Posted at 8:50 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 20:50:49-04

RIPLEY COUNTY, Indiana — A 53-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night while attempting to move a tree out of a roadway in Ripley County, Indiana State Police said.

Police said around 10 p.m., two vehicles stopped at a tree blocking St. Mary's Road near E County Road 1500 North in northern Ripley County. Ann Back, 53, and a 64-year-old man were standing outside their vehicle attempting to move the tree alongside another driver.

While doing so, a 28-year-old man driving a Kia was traveling northbound when he struck the tree in the roadway hitting both Back and the 64-year-old man.

Back died at the scene due to her injuries, police said.

The 64-year-old man and 28-year-old driver had minor injuries.

Police said alcohol and drugs are not suspected in the crash, but toxicology tests are pending.

The crash remains under investigation, as well.

