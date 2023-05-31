Ripley police officer indicted on reckless homicide charge after fatal crash

RIPLEY, Ohio — A Ripley, Ohio police officer has been indicted by a grand jury on two charges, including reckless homicide, after he allegedly pursued a driver who crashed and died in March.

According to a press release from Kentucky State Police, 30-year-old Caleb Savage with the Ripley Police Department was working to find a vehicle "suspected to be involved in a property crime" on March 12.

Savage allegedly spotted a Dodge Charger, driven by Ryan Mitchell, heading toward a bridge into Kentucky. Savage followed Mitchell across the state line for around one mile before he turned on his lights and sirens to stop the driver, KSP said.

According to the press release, Mitchell did not stop.

Savage allegedly chased Mitchell onto KY-3056 and, two miles after the chase began, Mitchell lost control of the Dodge Charger and crashed off the side of the road.

"Officer Savage continued on KY-3056 and returned to Ripley, Ohio," reads the press release.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Mason County Coroner's Office.

Three days after the crash, on March 15, Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs reached out to KSP for their assistance in the investigation into Mitchell's death.

KSP's investigators presented the case to a Mason County Grand Jury, which ruled to indict Savage on two charges: Reckless homicide and Failure to render aid/leaving the scene of an accident.

KSP said Savage was charged with the second one because the agency's investigation showed Savage did not try to help Mitchell after the crash and instead drove straight back to Ripley.

According to a Facebook post by an old account for the Ripley Police Department, Savage joined the department in early March 2022, just over one year before the crash. The social media post says Savage was a graduate of Southern Hills Police Academy "and is excited to serve the residents of Ripley and Brown County."

WCPO has reached out to the Ripley Police Department and the Village of Ripley for comment, but have not yet heard back.

A warrant was issued for Savage's arrest on May 30 as a result of the indictment, but as of Wednesday morning he was not listed as an inmate in the Mason County jail. He was issued a $10,000 cash bond, effective when he is either apprehended or turns himself in.

Savage is currently scheduled for an arraignment in Mason County on June 9.

WCPO is actively working to obtain court records and more info on this case and will update this story as more information becomes available.