'She's being remembered and honored': Slain Lawrenceburg mother memorialized with prayer march

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Hundreds of people shocked by Stacy Mondal's killing gathered at St. Teresa Benedicta of the Cross Wednesday night to light candles, pray and march to Mondal's home where they laid flowers for her surviving family.

Father Jonathan Meyer organized the vigil to show her five kids, including the two young children police say were in the car when her husband Mohammed shot her, that the community would be there to support them.

"In a broken world, in your grief, you are not alone," Meyer told the crowd ahead of the march.

RELATED | Man fired 7 shots, killing wife in front of 1-year-old, infant children

Meyer called on everyone in attendance to remember the good times with Mondal and be thankful as they walked.

"Many of you are here tonight because of that," he said. "Many of you are thankful for a classmate. You are thankful for a friend."

Tiffany Cooper was one of those classmates. She said Mondal had a killer smile and was always fun to be around.

"She was funny and loyal, like, she was always there for you no matter what," Cooper said. "She was one of my best friends."

Cooper and others said the outpouring of love for Mondal was a welcome sight to see.

"It's amazing. It's good to see the support," Peggy Wolfram said.

#UPDATE: At the vigil’s scheduled start time, the crowd has grown significantly.The crowd plans to walk down to the Mondal house to place flowers and candles in Stacy’s memory.I just spoke with one of her childhood friends who said Stacy’s smile could light up a room.@WCPO https://t.co/e73VeYNM5b pic.twitter.com/uAzTLw3zKq — Sean DeLancey (@SeanDeLanceyTV) November 8, 2023

Meyer said community support would be key for the five children Mondal leaves behind and the vigil would stand as a visual reminder that people in Bright and the greater Lawrenceburg area care for their own.

The message wasn't lost on Cooper's young daughter, Norah.

"It's good to know that they will always stand up for you and will love you for who you are," she said.

Mohammed Mondal is scheduled to be in court facing murder and neglect of a dependent charges Thursday at 3:45 p.m.