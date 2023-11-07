Sheriff: Man fatally shot his wife in vehicle with their 2 children inside

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A man fatally shot his wife inside of a vehicle in Indiana, while two of their children were also in the vehicle, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said they received a call on Nov. 6 at around 11:49 a.m. from 45-year-old Mohamed Mondal, who told them he'd shot his wife, 40-year-old Stacy Mondal. He told deputies he was near the Indiana and Ohio state line, but that he was heading back toward Indiana on US-50 in a black SUV, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple police units drove to the area and escorted the vehicle to St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital. When they arrived, Stacy was taken inside but hospital staff were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead.

Dearborn County and Hamilton County sheriff's deputies determined through their inviestigation that Mohamed had pulled the trigger inside of the SUV, while it contained himself, Stacy and two of their children, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.

Mohamed is being held in the Dearborn County Law Enforcement Center and has been charged with murder.