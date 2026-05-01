Sheriff: 2 men dead after head-on crash in Dearborn County

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are dead after a crash in Dearborn County Friday morning, according to Dearborn County Sheriff Shane J. McHenry.

McHenry said the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a head-on crash near 13108 State Route 350 in Moores Hill just before 6:30 a.m. Friday.

When they arrived, deputies found two men dead inside their cars, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said an investigation shows 27-year-old Cole Gaylord was driving west on State Route 350 in a Hyundai Elantra. He attempted to pass an empty school bus in a no-passing zone.

Once in the eastbound lane, Gaylord hit a Chevy Trax head-on. The Chevy was driven by 38-year-old Kyle Inferrara.

Dearborn County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Elliot is investigating the crash.

The sheriff said State Route 350 was shut down for approximately three hours Friday while the Indiana State Police reconstruction team assisted with the crash investigation.