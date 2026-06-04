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ISP: Missing teen from Aurora 'believed to be in extreme danger'

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Indiana State Police
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Posted

AURORA, Ind. — A teenager missing from Aurora, Indiana is "believed to be in extreme danger," according to a silver alert issued by the Indiana State Police.

ISP said 15-year-old Kaylee Bickers was last seen on Wednesday at 5 p.m. Troopers said she may be in need of medical assistance, but did not provide details.

Bickers is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, according to ISP. She has black hair with blonde roots, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on Bickers' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department at 812.926.1101, or call 911.

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