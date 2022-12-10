Friday night fire leaves 1 injured in Dillsboro

DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person was injured Friday night following an apartment fire in Dillsboro, the Dillsboro Volunteer Fire Department said.

Multiple Indiana fire departments responded to a call of a structure fire shortly after 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and the fire in the bedroom. Lt. Kevin Turner said the fire stayed in this room due to the building's sprinkler system.

A 47-year-old neighbor attempted to fight the fire prior to the firefighters arrival. He sustained second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth-Dearborn Hospital for treatment, and his condition not known at this time, Turner said.

After investigating, Dillsboro fire determined a heat source came into contact with combustible materials, and the fire has been ruled as accidental.