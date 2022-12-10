Watch Now
NewsRegion IndianaDearborn County

Actions

Friday night fire leaves 1 injured in Dillsboro

47-year-old male suffers from second degree burns and smoke inhalation
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Moving Fire Engine
Posted at 1:01 PM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 13:01:33-05

DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person was injured Friday night following an apartment fire in Dillsboro, the Dillsboro Volunteer Fire Department said.

Multiple Indiana fire departments responded to a call of a structure fire shortly after 10 p.m. Friday evening.

Upon arrival, they found heavy smoke and the fire in the bedroom. Lt. Kevin Turner said the fire stayed in this room due to the building's sprinkler system.

A 47-year-old neighbor attempted to fight the fire prior to the firefighters arrival. He sustained second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth-Dearborn Hospital for treatment, and his condition not known at this time, Turner said.

After investigating, Dillsboro fire determined a heat source came into contact with combustible materials, and the fire has been ruled as accidental.

Watch Live:

WCPO Headlines and Local Stories

More local news:
Police: 1 person killed in early morning Covington shooting High speed police chase ends in crash at Springfield Twp. home Dozens mourn at candlelight vigil held for Clinton County teens killed in crash

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV.