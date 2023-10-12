'Everybody everywhere is hurting for personnel': More support for using tax increase to hire EMTs, paramedics

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — There appears to be a lot of common ground on how millions of dollars in new funding should be spent on struggling EMS units in Dearborn County.

"We're getting to the point where we want to be, but it's going to take some time," Dearborn County Commissioner Jim Thatcher said.

In August, the Dearborn County Council approved a .2% local income tax increase that is expected to raise about $3 million in 2024 for local EMS departments. Since then, local EMS officials and elected county leaders, including Thatcher, have met as a committee focused on the best use of those funds.

A subcommittee is researching outside consultants who could help create a countywide plan, according to Thatcher.

Craig Cheatham An Aurora EMS squad helps a patient get on an ambulance



Members of the committee on Thursday expressed support for hiring more full-time paid EMTs and having them on duty in areas served primarily by volunteers.

There was also support for hiring full-time paramedics who can respond in 'chase cars' to the most serious emergencies in rural areas.

"Everybody everywhere is hurting for personnel," Bright Fire Department and EMS Asst. Chief for EMS Dennis Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the additional funds could be used to increase pay for EMS employees.

EMS responders told the I-Team that some departments pay their EMTs just $15 an hour.

"We can now be competitive with surrounding areas," Schmidt said. "We need to have some kind of recruiting plan."

Schmidt and Manchester Township Fire Chief Kevin Havlin represent EMS units on the committee.

The committee also includes four county elected officials; Thatcher, councilmen Kevin Turner and Allen Goodman, and Sheriff Shane McHenry, who is a former county commissioner.

Ray Pfeffer Dearborn County EMS LIT Committee members meet in Lawrenceburg on Thursday



The I-Team began investigating EMS response times and bigger-picture challenges in Dearborn County months ago.

As part of our investigation, the I-Team requested and reviewed Dearborn County 911 records that documented tens of thousands of EMS responses.

Those records revealed the nonprofit volunteer Dillsboro Ambulance Unit responded to less than half of the 911 calls made by their own residents, including people who lived just blocks from the ambulance station.

Dillsboro Ambulance leaders blamed a lack of funding and personnel for being unable to respond to so many calls.

"It's just hard to see that the community is upset and we're trying our hardest with what we have," Dillsboro Capt. Harry Witteride said.

During the meeting on Thursday, McHenry said a new EMS plan could also include merging smaller departments.

"Ultimately, if you're in this to save lives — and you're serious about it — you're going to do whatever is best for the community to do that," McHenry said.

The committee didn't make any decisions on how to spend money.

Thatcher emphasized that there will be growing pains with the new funding.

"The first year could be a little rough and everybody needs to understand that upfront," Thatcher said.

The tax increase goes into effect in January.