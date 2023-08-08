EMS departments will get $3 million in new funding after Dearborn County Council approves tax hike

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Struggling EMS departments in Dearborn County will soon get a multi-million dollar shot in the arm.

On Monday, the Dearborn County Council approved a new local income tax that is expected to raise $3 million a year earmarked for EMS services.

"The funding should help allow departments to start hiring people," Bright Fire and EMS Chief Kendall Eberhart told the I-Team.

Ray Pfeffer Bright Fire and EMS Chief Kendall Eberhart



The .2% income tax increase will begin in January, according to county officials.

That's an extra $100 a year in tax for someone who earns $50,000 in annual income.

"Without this funding, there's no way the county with existing monies can do right by the citizens," Council President Liz Morris said.

The council passed the tax increase by a 4-3 vote.

Councilman Glenn Wright — who voted against it — said residents shouldn't be required to pay more taxes until the county determines how it's going to distribute the money.

"I think we need to do some studies to figure out, here's what we need, here's what we're going to do about it and here's how we're going to distribute it," Wright said.

Last week, the WCPO 9 I-Team revealed EMS problems, including ambulance units not responding to emergencies in the county.

According to 911 records requested and reviewed by the I-Team, the nonprofit volunteer Dillsboro Emergency Ambulance Unit hasn't responded to most 911 calls from town residents since January 2021.

Dillsboro's problem got worse in 2023.

911 records show during the first six months of this year, a Dillsboro ambulance responded to about one out of five emergency medical calls for service.

Ray Pfeffer Dillsboro Emergency Ambulance Unit Co-Captains Bev Tackitt and Harry Witteride



"It's sad," Dillsboro Emergency Ambulance Unit Capt. Bev Tackitt said. "I hate to see what everybody has to go through struggling, waiting on a squad."

Tackitt and Co-Captain Harry Witteride said a huge loss of volunteers and revenue has made it much harder to respond to increasing calls for their service.

They said the new tax hike may help them hire EMTs.

"It would at least give you that little bit to pay somebody to be here," Tackitt said.

The Dearborn County Council provided $800,000 in funding this year for local EMS agencies — nearly double the previous funding.

Dillsboro's Ambulance Unit received $50,000.

Last week, the council decided that if they approved the tax increase, part of the new revenue would be used to purchase new ambulances for the Aurora and Bright EMS departments. The funding for the two ambulances will cost taxpayers a combined $591,855.

"It is not going to be a quick fix," Eberhart said.

Eberhart, members of the council and County Commission President Jim Thatcher said they believe the county should consider hiring independent experts to examine EMS operations and the best way to respond to resident's emergencies.

That, they said, should result in a countywide EMS plan.

County and EMS officials also expressed strong support for more accountability for how the funding is spent.

"They're going to have to hold every department accountable for the funds that they do get," said Eberhart. "And make sure that the funds are being allocated appropriately and spent appropriately."