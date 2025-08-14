Dearborn County Sheriff's Office searching for possibly armed person of interest in death investigation

The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office is advising anyone living in the area of Hueseman Road and Laughery Creek near Washington Township, Ind. to lock their doors and report anything suspicious.

The sheriff's office is actively searching for a "person of interest" in that area; that person may be armed, the sheriff's office said.

The search is tied to a death investigation that is also ongoing in southern Dearborn County, the sheriff's office said, though they did not provide any additional details as to what happened.

The sheriff's office has shut down Texas Gas Road near Hueseman Road for the search; that closure is expected to last "for an extended period of time," the sheriff's office said.

The search area is southeast of Dillsboro, Ind.

People are asked to stay away from the area while law enforcement is investigating, the sheriff's office said.