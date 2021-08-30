Dearborn County offers prayers, gratitude to local Marine injured in Kabul blast

ST. LEON, Ind. — Last week's airport bombing in Afghanistan was personal for many residents in Dearborn County.

One of the Marines hurt by shrapnel was East Central High School graduate Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart and neighbors are now teaming up to fill a prayer request from her family.

"Last night at dinner we prayed," said Nancy Kordenbrock-Guess, a Dearborn resident whose son knows Lainhart. "And I'm sure that others sitting at the same restaurant we were sitting in were praying and adding her to their prayer list."

Lainhart is currently recovering at Walter Read National Memorial Medical Center in Virginia. The 2019 high school graduate can smile and nod but remains heavily sedated with shrapnel above her right eye and spinal cord, according to posts made by family members on social media.

"My son was very concerned," Kordenbrock-Guess said.

Kordenbrock-Guess is one among many who are closely monitoring Lainhart's mother's updates on social media.

"I think all of us here are feeling helpless," said Annie Schied with Catholic Charities.

Schied and others said Lainhart lived to protect and serve, even in high school. Lainhart volunteered for multiple charities.

Schied said Lainhart's giving spirit makes it even more important to help others. Catholic Services has seen more people than ever trying to help the nonprofit organizations refugee services, Schied said.

Donors have offered everything from gift cards to housing for the first Afghan family with six children coming soon to the Tri-State.

"We appreciate all that Afghans have done to support our country and our military these last 20 years and people want to show their support," Schied said.

Officials with Lainhart's old high school said they are proud of her service, too and plan to honor her later this year.