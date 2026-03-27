Dearborn County man sentenced to 35 years in prison for shaken baby death of 20-month-old

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — A Dearborn County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shaking a 20-month-old baby, causing her death, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.

A press release from Deddens' office says 25-year-old Jesse Allen Sartin will also spend 5 years on probation following his release from prison.

Sartin pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated battery resulting in death, according to Deddens' office.

At Sartin's sentencing hearing, evidence was presented that Sartin had been caring for the child, Caroline, on July 24, 2024, when he "violently" shook her for around 20 seconds, Deddens' office said.

The shaking caused catastrophic injuries, including brain hemorrhaging, retinal bleeding and ultimately fatal brain damage. Caroline was taken to St. Elizabeth Dearborn, but was later transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery and was put on life support, Deddens' office said.

Still, Caroline died on August 1, 2024. Her cause of death was determined to be a result of abusive head trauma consistent with shaken baby syndrome, according to prosecutors.

Victim impact statements presented at sentencing described Caroline as a curious and joyful child; family members also spoke about the trauma and grief they've experienced as a result of her death.

Judge F. Aaron Negangard heard those statements and also took into consideration Sartin's prior criminal history, and the fact that he was on probation when he shook Caroline. Negangard also noted that Sartin initially lied to investigators, before admitting what he'd done days later.

"This case represents a devastating and preventable loss of life," said Deddens in the press release. "Caroline was a healthy, loved child who depended on adults to protect her. Instead, she suffered unimaginable abuse at the hands of someone entrusted with her care while her mother was at work. This sentence reflects the seriousness of that betrayal and ensures the defendant is held accountable."