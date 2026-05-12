New tax ask, further cuts on the table as North College Hill City Schools seek solutions after levy failure

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — All options remained on the table for the North College Hill Board of Education at their first meeting since voters rejected a 1.25% income tax levy to avoid further cuts in the district.

Board members and district officials openly discussed the estimated $2 million budget shortfall facing the district before voting to give final approval to 18 teacher and five staff member cuts initially put forward in March.

Superintendent Dr. Eugene Blalock Jr. warned that additional cuts would be made within the district if a solution isn't found, including additional cuts to staff outside of administration and cuts to school programs and services.

"When you talk administration, there's no positions that can be cut," he said.

WATCH: Officials discuss the implications of the failed levy at Monday's board meeting

New tax ask, more cuts possible as district seeks solutions after levy failure

Blalock warned that cuts to extracurricular activities and after-school programs could be deep.

On the list were all non-revenue-generating programs like soccer, wrestling, baseball, softball, flag football and jazz band, alongside after-school and summer support programs.

One solution floated by Helen O'Rourke, board president, was either a return of an income tax levy request or a shift to a property tax levy request on the November ballot.

"I know we need money now, but are we going to need money faster than we're able to get it through and thus switch to a property, to go with a property tax," she said.

Assistant Superintendent Tiffany Williams joined calls from some on the school board for the state legislature to reverse course on many changes to public school funding statewide, impacting districts like North College Hill.

"Fund our schools. Fund our schools. Find a way to fund our schools, or find a way to fund things that you have previously promised, so our schools can continue to run," Williams said.

District officials said any request for voters to pass a new levy would be placed on the November ballot.