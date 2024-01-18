Dearborn County man finds a skull on his land, investigators find additional human remains during search

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Harrison Township man found a skull while out for a walk on his property on Tuesday.

The man told WCPO he found the skull in a debris area by the Whitewater River. He said a lot of things wash up on their land because of the bend.

Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said officials searched late into the night, trying to find additional remains.

“Found a few other bones that were near the area and then a more extensive search found in a frozen area there were more skeletal remains there,” McHenry said.

McHenry said the search was difficult due to the temperature and the rough terrain.

“They had to be very meticulous going through all this stuff and a very thorough and extensive search,” McHenry said.

When investigators returned to the area Wednesday morning to continue their search, McHenry said they were able to recover the rest of the remains.

He said they don’t have a time frame on how long they think the remains have been there, and it might be a while before they know to whom the remains belong.

“We’re working in coordination with the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office and we collected everything and transferred it to them and they transferred it over to the Hamilton County Morgue,” he said.

Last July, a flood swept away a cabin in Franklin County. One man was found dead, and a woman was reported missing. McHenry said they’re looking into all possibilities and cautions people against assuming it’s the missing woman.

“In regards to our investigation, I think that would be way too early and we don’t have near enough information to tie this to any particular person. Obviously, the lady is still missing,” McHenry said.

McHenry said they do not currently have any reported missing person cases, but he is checking with surrounding areas to see if they have any cases.