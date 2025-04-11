Watch Now
16-year-old killed in Brookville pickup truck crash, Franklin County Sheriff's Department says

BROOKVILLE, Ind. — A teenager died after being ejected from a pickup truck in Southeast Indiana, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Highland Center Road at about 4:33 p.m. on Thursday.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department said in the release that a 16-year-old boy driving a 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on Highland Center Road when, for an unknown reason, he went off the right side of the road.

The driver overcompensated and caused the F-250 to cross the roadway over an embankment. The F-250 rolled several times, and the teenager was ejected from the vehicle.

The teenager was pronounced dead while on the way to a hospital, according to the release.

Deputies said the teenager was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

