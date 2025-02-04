The Pickle Lodge teams up with ACES Pickleball for new Lunken Landing location

CINCINNATI — The Pickle Lodge has announced plans to open its second location on Cincinnati’s east side.

According to a news release from The Pickle Lodge, it will acquire the Eastern Hills Indoor Tennis Club near the Reeves Golf Course at the end of its indoor season in May.

It plans to turn the facility into its second location, called The Pickle Lodge at Lunken Landing.

The Pickle Lodge opened its first location in West Chester in April 2024.

“Like we did in West Chester, we will create a must-play pickleball destination for players in the heart of the City,” said Mitch Dunn, co-founder of The Pickle Lodge, in a news release. “As pickleball fanatics, we will transition Eastern Hills into the place we all want to play.”

RELATED | The Pickle Lodge adding six new outdoor pickleball courts

The new 55,000-square-foot facility will feature 16 indoor pickleball courts, including a championship court surrounded on three sides by spectator seating, cushioned courts, a full bar, private event spaces and expanded parking.

The Pickle Lodge teamed up with ACES Pickleball founder Peter Klekamp to purchase the new location. According to The Pickle Lodge, the partnership pairs Klekamp’s commercial real estate expertise with The Pickle Lodge’s pickleball programming and instruction.

“I share a common passion with the Pickle Lodge team, which is to provide the best possible playing experience,” said Klekamp in a news release. “Everything we do at Lunken Landing will be focused on what players want out of a great pickleball facility.”

While The Pickle Lodge is entirely open to the public, its memberships include three pricing options based on the frequency of play. Membership benefits include free daily Open Play for most members, discounted lessons and up to 21-day advanced court reservations. The company said early bird memberships for the new location will be available mid-year.

For more information on The Pickle Lodge, click here.