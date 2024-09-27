Watch Now
VP candidate Tim Walz coming to Cincinnati to fundraise for Kamala Harris campaign

Tim Walz
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz.
Tim Walz
CINCINNATI — Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Cincinnati next week to raise money for running mate Kamala Harris' campaign.

Cincinnati Vice-Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney told WCPO Walz will be in town on Oct. 5 for a fundraiser. The event is not a rally, but Kearney said anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to come.

There is currently no set time or location. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is received.

Just days before Walz arrives in Cincinnati, the Minnesota governor will face off against Ohio Senator and Tri-State native JD Vance in the only scheduled debate between vice presidential candidates.

Vance spoke at a "Hometown Rally" in Middletown in July, less than a week after he was tapped to join Donald Trump on the Republican ticket. At that time, the "Hillbilly Elegy" author spoke about Biden stepping down and his disappointment that he would not be able to debate Harris.

"I'm kinda pissed off about that, if I'm being honest with you," he said while grinning.

The debate will be broadcast on CBS Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m.

