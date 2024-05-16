Donald Trump, JD Vance appear in Indian Hill for private fundraiser: Could Vance be his VP pick?

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Former President Donald Trump stopped in the Tri-State for a private fundraiser Wednesday afternoon.

The presumptive Republican nominee for president is reportedly considering Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate. All week long, Vance has been by the former president's side, which includes the $50,000-a-person private fundraiser in Indian Hill.

Some Trump supporters stood outside the intersection of Drake Road and Indian Hill Road, hoping to get a glimpse of him.

"I'm really disappointed because we sat here forever," Elizabeth Bieser said. "It looks like he may be in the event right now, and we'll probably leave and watch it on your TV show."

More people showing up to try and see @realDonaldTrump in Indian Hill for the private fundraiser

Despite not seeing the former president, some we spoke to said they were happy to be out there.

"The camaraderie is fantastic," Indian Hill resident Suzanne Muller said. "I like J.D., I like them all."

In addition to being the guest of honor at Trump's fundraiser in the Tri-State, Vance was in New York City this week during his criminal hush money trial. Some political experts believe Vance could be auditioning to be Trump's running mate.

"He certainly fits the Trump model of politics but he doesn't bring you anything that you don't already have," said David Niven, University of Cincinnati political science professor.

The Hamilton County GOP released a statement highlighting Vance's achievements and noting his "alignment with Trump's vision ... makes him an excellent choice for Vice President."

From the Hamilton County GOP about today's fundraiser, and why @JDVance1 would be a good VP pick for @realDonaldTrump

Niven said if Trump picks Vance as his VP, it would go against the traditional strategy to win the November election.

"The wisdom was to try and choose a vice presidential candidate who could gain you some votes that you couldn't get yourself who could maybe help you win a state you wouldn't otherwise win and JD Vance is certainly not in that category," Niven said. "But what you're seeing in everybody right now closely connected to Trump, it's not about balance at all, it's about Trump, it's about the relationship with Trump it's about total loyalty to Trump."

Republican voters we spoke with said they liked Vance, but he's not their first choice.

"My personal choice I think would be Doug Burgum because he has executive experience," Muller said.

"I would pick a woman," Bieser said, saying he liked Nikki Haley.

While we wait for the former president to announce his running mate, Trump announced on social media he will debate President Joe Biden on June 27, which will be on CNN, as well as Sept. 10 on ABC.