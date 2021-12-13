Phone bank will raise funds for victims of western KY tornadoes

After deadly tornadoes swept through an estimated 200 miles of western Kentucky on Friday night, the region remains devastated by the damages and in need of donations.

As a result, the American Red Cross will hold a virtual phone bank on WCPO on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The phone bank will collect monetary donations that will go directly to those affected by the deadly tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky on Friday night.

Those who would like to donate can do so online or by calling 855-337-4483.