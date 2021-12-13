LIVE: 74 people now confirmed dead after western KY tornadoes

After several tornadoes tore through western Kentucky late Friday night, 74 people are confirmed dead according to Gov. Andy Beshear. More than 100 people are still missing.

Beshear said they have identified 69 of those victims, though many of those identifications have not yet been released while families are being contacted.

Teams are still combing the rubble in several counties throughout western Kentucky and Beshear said he still expects that death toll to rise.

Michael Dossett, director of Kentucky Emergency Management, said it's now confirmed that at least 5 tornadoes hit the region, including one tornado that traveled more than 200 miles and left the town of Mayfield, Ky. devastated.

On Saturday, Beshear said he feared the death toll from the tornadoes would surpass 100, but more recent numbers have shown that there were not as many fatalities at a destroyed candle factory in Mayfield than previously estimated.

On Monday, owners of the factory told Beshear that 94 workers in the factory are currently accountable; 8 workers are among the confirmed dead and 8 are still missing.