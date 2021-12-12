Here's how you, alongside local businesses, can help victims of the western KY tornadoes

After seeing the damage and devastation from tornadoes that tore through western Kentucky Friday night through the early Saturday morning, many in the Tri-State have begun looking for ways to help.

In Northern Kentucky, at Rich's Proper Food and Drink, the struggles seen in the tornado aftermath is personal: Bill Whitlow, owner of the restaurant, is originally from Mayfield, Ky., one of the regions hardest hit by storms.

"Luckily a lot of my family was not there at the time and anyone that was is accounted for, so we're very fortunate," he said. "But not everybody else is, there's a lot of devastation, obviously, and right before the holidays, so we just want to do whatever we can to give our little piece back."

All bottle sales from the business this weekend will go directly toward relief efforts in Mayfield. Already on Saturday night, Rich's sold more than a dozen bottles and raised over $1,000.

Whitlow isn't the only one in the Tri-State working to help those hit hardest by the tornadoes. In Florence, 7 Hills Church immediately donated $50,000 to help with relief efforts and they plan to send volunteers to western Kentucky to help with their own hands.

"We want to be able to provide the physical presence," said Kyle Waid, a pastor at the church. "We have, you know, a team of 1,500 volunteers that we can send immediately to help be a part of the relief efforts."

Other local organizations have joined in the efforts too. Matthew 25: Ministries is requesting donations and Beechwood Schools — a sports rival of Mayfield — is partnering with the city of Fort Mitchell to stock a semi truck they plan to drive down to Mayfield.

Here's how you can help too:

You can drop off the following items at Beechwood until Thursday:

Bottled water Personal care products: soap, toothpaste, sanitizer, shampoo, feminine hygiene products Cleaning supplies: detergent, toilet paper, paper towels Baby products: diapers, wipes, etc. First aid items: bandages, gauze, tape, antiseptic, gloves School snacks and non-perishable food items Toys, blankets, coats, hats, gloves, socks Flashlights, head lamps, batteries



Donate the following items to Matthew 25: Ministries:

Cases of bottled water Personal care products Cleaning supplies Paper products Baby and infant supplies First aid items



Donate monetarily to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund

Donate directly to the American Red Cross

WCPO will continue to update this list as we learn of more ways to help those affected by the tornadoes. If you are a local organization or business in the Greater Cincinnati region raising money or collecting donations, please send information on how to help to newsdesk@wcpo.com.