CINCINNATI — AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving, including 663,000 across Greater Cincinnati. Despite higher travel costs, millions are still heading out for the holiday.

Nearly 90% of travelers will hit the road. AAA recommends leaving early in the morning or after the evening rush hour to avoid the heaviest traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

WCPO AAA expects 81.5 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving

“If you can leave early in the morning or after that evening rush hour, that will be your best bet to avoid the really heavy traffic period,” said Chelsea Sick, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance.

Those flying for Thanksgiving are also facing higher costs. Round-trip domestic flights are averaging $800, up 17% compared with last Thanksgiving. AAA expects about 55,000 people from the Cincinnati metro area to fly.

WCPO Average holiday flight costs

At Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration is preparing for its busiest travel days Tuesday and Wednesday, and again Sunday and Monday as travelers head home.

TSA recommends arriving at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

“We also want folks to think about their individual circumstance,” said Eric Guthier, a regional spokesperson for TSA.

Another way to save time at security is to have your identification ready before reaching the checkpoint.

"Just having those things ready is a huge time saver,” Guthier said.

WCPO TSA

Even frequent travelers should prepare for longer lines and allow themselves extra time.

“I know we say it every year, but it’s really important because we will have a lot of travelers in the airports and on the roadways,” Sick said.

For those flying with Thanksgiving food, TSA says solid foods, such as baked pies and cookies, can go in carry-on bags, but liquids and spreads must follow security rules.

Whether flying or driving, travelers are encouraged to plan ahead and pack some patience.