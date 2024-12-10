Dog owner forced to pay hundreds of dollars in medical bills after groomer cut off part of her pet's tail

DELHI TOWNSHIP — Shannon Smith and her dog Hadley reside comfortably in their Delhi Township home.

"He's everything to me, he's registered as my emotional support animal," said Smith.

Smith's world was turned upside down back in June when she said she took Hadley to his routine trip to the groomers.

WCPO 9 News Hadley

"I got a phone call several hours later, stating that they had cut his tail, they did not tell me any more than that," Smith explained.

Smith said Hadley's appointment was at Classy Canines Pet Sitting, Daycare and Grooming on Glenmore Avenue. Hadley had been going there for some time, with no previous issues.

But this time, she found her dog bleeding heavily and missing several inches off his tail. The incident left her dog permanently scarred and Smith with about $1,000 worth of medical bills.

WCPO 9 News Dog owner showing how much tail was lost

Smith said after about 8 weeks of prescriptions and treatment, Hadley eventually got better.

“I’ve still never gotten a full story on how you possibly go through the bone," Smith said.

WCPO 9 News Hadley's injured tail after a grooming appointment

WCPO searched the grooming company online, and learned that the business is "permanently closed".

We visited Classy Canine's address and found a closure note taped to the front door.

WCPO 9 News Classy Canines Pet Sitting, Daycare and Grooming closed

Smith told WCPO she had been trying to get answers from the grooming company, and eventually turned to filing a claim with the insurance company for the dog groomers, Grange Insurance.

After corresponding with insurance agents, Smith told WCPO she received a detailed response, explaining that the company's policy does not cover this incident.

"The base general liability coverage provides coverage for bodily injury and property damage caused by and resulting from an insured. However, the coverage excludes property damage to property that is in the care, custody or control of an insured, which would include an animal getting grooming services. This insured also has an Animal Bailee endorsement that provides broader coverage for animals in their care, custody or control on a specified cause of loss basis. Unfortunately, this endorsement does not provide coverage for injury to a pet while in the course of receiving grooming services."

Shannon Smith email Response from Grange Insurance to Shannon Smith

The response was sent by Ryan Babb, a Commercial Casualty Claims Representative.

I called Babb and left a message on his voicemail.

We asked Smith if she had accepted that she wouldn't be reimbursed for the cost of what happened to Hadley.

"Completely accepted it," Smith replied.

The State of Ohio's website explains how the state legally qualifies dogs as property.

"Any dog which has been registered under sections 955.01 and 955.04 of the Revised Code and any dog not required to be registered under such sections shall be considered as personal property and have all the rights and privileges and be subject to like restraints as other livestock," according to the state's legal code.

After everything she and her dog have gone through, Smith wanted everyone to know a word of caution about how insurance covers these kinds of visits.

"I hope that people realize that when they take their dog to the groomer, they might not be covered for any accidents that happen, and to be very careful of who they choose to take them to," Smith said.