Maslow's Army looking for volunteers, those in need of Thanksgiving meal

CINCINNATI — Calling all drivers! Maslow’s Army is looking for volunteers to help distribute 500 meals Thursday.

“It's a basic human need to have the interaction to have a hot meal on Thanksgiving,” said Samuel Landis with Maslow’s Army. "It really means a lot.”

The non-profit went to a meal delivery system during the COVID-19 pandemic and is continuing the tradition this year in lieu of the Fall Feast usually held in the Duke Energy Center.

“100 drivers would have to make five trips,” Landis said. “So we’re pleading for people.”

The meals are provided by Crossroads Church, and Landis said they not only need drivers but people who may be hungry or alone on Thanksgiving.

“We do plan on visiting some of the homeless camps during the deliveries and some senior buildings — just to make sure that everybody has a meal,” Landis said.

The Fall Feast delivery begins Thursday at 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at 645 Linn Street. To sign up for delivery or volunteering, call or text 859-466-8302. Anyone who wants a meal delivered can call or text 513-764-0705.

