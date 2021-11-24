Price Hill Thanksgiving Parade needs 47 volunteers to save it by 1 p.m. today

CINCINNATI — The Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade needs saving and it needs your help immediately.

Families who were already planning on attending are being encouraged to join the volunteer team, which is down 47 people. A Facebook post from parade organizers said the volunteer shortage means the Cincinnati Police Department are on the verge of canceling the parade outright.

Those valiant Thanksgiving heroes who answer the call for help will be asked to:

1. Set up a barricade to block a side street from Glenway that is moderately heavy but manageable by two people or one reasonably healthy person.

2. Stand in the area of the barricade and tell any drivers that they can't leave the side street til after the parade. (Don't physically try to stop them.)

3. Take the barricade apart and place on the sidewalk nearby for pickup by others later.

Possible volunteers should call Cindy at 513-702-9785.

