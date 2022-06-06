Mission to serve up free beer for veterans in the Tri-State expands to another state

CINCINNATI — Serving up gratitude one pint at a time, Vets & Brews was created to let people in the Tri-State donate a cold beer to a veteran.

Matt DeMaris and a friend came up with the idea in 2019. They currently serve five greater Cincinnati breweries and pubs. This past weekend they took a giant leap forward.

“It's finally happening vets and brews is going out of the Tri-State area,” DeMaris announced in a video posted to Vets & Brews Facebook page.

Fractal Brewing Project in Huntsville, Alabama reached out to DeMaris inquiring about his mission. The launch at Fractal also supports America’s Heroes Enjoying Recreation Outdoors, a nonprofit focused on organizing outdoor events and social activities, according to their website.

DeMaris and his team handed out 40 free donated beers to 40 veterans while at Fractal Brewing. Aside from donated beers, flag cases at participating bars accept donated dollars to support other veteran organizations.

The money raised outside of the donated beers continues to support Operation Honor and Patriot’s Landing in Northern Kentucky. Their mission, as previously reported on Homefront, helps veterans through woodworking and other means. Their new headquarters is under construction near Williamstown Veterans Cemetery North.

“It really blows my mind that I'm down here honestly it's crazy,” DeMaris said. "I'm hoping that we can learn from this experience and replicate it and go to other cities other states."

DeMaris said this is a dream coming true to go from an idea to serving some of the first free pints to now expanding and impacting even more veterans organizations.

You can find Vets & Brews donation boxes and free pints at Fretboard Brewing Company, Rebel Mettle Brewery, Narrow Path Brewing Co., 16 Lots Brewing Company and The Common Beer Company. You can also donate through their website.

DeMaris said they’re going through the procedure to set up their 501-3c status and hope to continue to expand, even joking that on the road trip back to Cincinnati they’ll try and make some other contacts.

“We'll make a pit stop in Nashville,” said DeMaris. “I think we’re going to check out a brewery or two there too maybe we'll run into somebody that's ready to go.”

