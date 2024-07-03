Fourth of July festivities kickoff early at Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT, Ky. — Fourth of July festivities are starting a day early for several Tri-State communities — including a new event at Newport on the Levee.

"With the event at Coney Island happening in the past on the Third of July, we thought this could be a great way to just have another kickoff focusing on Northern Kentucky," said Amanda Johannemann, MeetNKY's director of Destination Marketing and Communications.

While Newport Blast has family fun in mind, MeetNKY is also hoping the event will give nearby businesses a boost, too.

Shiner's set up cornhole and beer pong tournaments and a rubber duck race for the kids. The bar and restaurant has been around since 2022.

"We got a lot of attention off the gate and then it's fallen off," owner Kevin Dailey said.

He said other businesses are seeing the same thing, so they're working together to come up with events and specials to draw people to the Levee.

"I hear a lot, 'Oh, I haven't been there in 15 years.' A lot's changed in 15 years," Dailey said.

With it being the first year of the event, they don't know how much of an impact it'll have.

"We like to think build it and they will come," Johannemann said.

But the hope is for the event to become a yearly tradition for families.

"People down here, people seeing what we have to offer is free marketing for us regardless," said Dailey.

For a full list of Fourth of July events in the Tri-State, click here.