Fourth of July 2024: Here's where to enjoy fireworks, festivals and more

Cincygram records the rockets' red glare on a Fourth of July weekend
Dave Schmidt | WCPO contributor
Posted at 3:56 PM, Jun 30, 2024

CINCINNATI — While the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, there are plenty of opportunities to find festivals, fun and fireworks in the Tri-State for Independence Day.

Here's a list of the Fourth of July events you can enjoy around the Tri-State:

July 3:

Colerain Township 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular — 4160 Springdale Road, Colerain Township

  • Festival begins at 5:30 p.m.
  • Live music starts at 7 p.m.

Green Township Independence Day Celebration — Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati

  • Live music begins at 7 p.m.

Friendly Fourth in Madeira

  • Parade steps off at 6 p.m.
  • Celebration at McDonald Commons Park (7451 Dawson Road) starts after parade
  • Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Middletown's Independence Day Festival

  • Festival begins at 4 p.m.

Newport Blast — One Levee Way, Newport

  • Event kicks off at 5 p.m.
  • Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Red, Rhythm & Boom in Mason — 6000 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason

  • Event begins at 4 p.m.
  • Sister Hazel performs at 6 p.m.
  • Spin Doctors perform at 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Red, White & KaBOOM in Fairfield

  • Village Green Park — 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
    • Event kicks off at 4 p.m.
    • Cincinnati Circus performance at 4 p.m.
    • A second Cincinnati Circus performance at 6 p.m.
  • Harbin Park — 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield
    • Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
    • Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
    • Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

July 4:

Edgewood 4th of July Extravaganza — 550 Freedom Park Drive, Edgewood

  • Annual 5K race steps off at 7:30 a.m.
  • 4th of July parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m.
  • Live music begins at 7 p.m.
  • Fireworks show starts at dusk

58th Annual Independence Day Fireworks at Ault Park — 5090 Observatory Circle, Cincinnati

  • Fesitval runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Children's parade kicks off at 11 a.m.
  • Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade

  • Parade steps off from 75 Orphanage Road at 12:30 p.m.

Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration — 900 S Ft Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas

  • Firecracker 5K kicks off at 8 a.m.
  • Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.
  • Live music starts at 6 p.m.
  • Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Franklin Independence Day Parade

  • Parade steps off from Park Avenue near the Lion's Bridge at 10 a.m.

Hamilton's July 4th Celebration

  • Parade begins at the Butler County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.
  • Live music begins at 6 p.m. at RiversEdge Amphitheater
  • Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Kings Island Fireworks

  • Park remains open until 10 p.m.

Liberty Township Annual 4th of July Parade

  • Parade steps off from Lakota East High School at 9 a.m.

Light Up the Sky Monroe — 412 Old Street, Monroe

  • Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
  • Fireworks show is at 10 p.m.

Loveland Independence Day Celebration

  • Family Fun Zone runs from 4-6:30 p.m. at Nisbet Park
  • Food trucks are available from 4-10 p.m.
  • Reds Hall of Famer George Foster will signing autographs at City Hall from 4-5:30 p.m.
  • Parade steps off from Loveland Elementary School at 7 p.m.
  • Live music begins at 8 p.m.
  • Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash — 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash

  • Festival kicks off at 4 p.m.
  • Live music begins at 6 p.m.
  • Judah & The Lion take the stage at 8:15 p.m.
  • Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Middletown Independence Day Parade

  • Steps off from Smith Park at 10 a.m.

Montgomery Independence Day Festival & Parade — 10101 Montgomery Road, Montgomery

  • Parade kicks off along Cooper and Montgomery roads at 10 a.m.
  • Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northside Fourth of July Parade

  • Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from 4781 Hamilton Avenue

Wyoming 4th of July Celebration

  • Parade begins at 10 a.m.
  • Free swimming at the Wyoming Family Aquatic Center from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Festival starts at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Park
  • Live music begins at 6:30 p.m.
  • Fireworks show is at 9:45 p.m.
