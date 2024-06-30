Fourth of July 2024: Here's where to enjoy fireworks, festivals and more

CINCINNATI — While the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, there are plenty of opportunities to find festivals, fun and fireworks in the Tri-State for Independence Day.
Here's a list of the Fourth of July events you can enjoy around the Tri-State:
July 3:
Colerain Township 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular — 4160 Springdale Road, Colerain Township
- Festival begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Live music starts at 7 p.m.
Green Township Independence Day Celebration — Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati
- Live music begins at 7 p.m.
Friendly Fourth in Madeira
- Parade steps off at 6 p.m.
- Celebration at McDonald Commons Park (7451 Dawson Road) starts after parade
- Fireworks at 10 p.m.
Middletown's Independence Day Festival
- Festival begins at 4 p.m.
Newport Blast — One Levee Way, Newport
- Event kicks off at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
Red, Rhythm & Boom in Mason — 6000 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason
- Event begins at 4 p.m.
- Sister Hazel performs at 6 p.m.
- Spin Doctors perform at 8 p.m.
- Fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Red, White & KaBOOM in Fairfield
- Village Green Park — 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield
- Event kicks off at 4 p.m.
- Cincinnati Circus performance at 4 p.m.
- A second Cincinnati Circus performance at 6 p.m.
- Harbin Park — 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield
- Festivities begin at 7 p.m.
- Live music starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Fireworks show at 10 p.m.
July 4:
Edgewood 4th of July Extravaganza — 550 Freedom Park Drive, Edgewood
- Annual 5K race steps off at 7:30 a.m.
- 4th of July parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m.
- Live music begins at 7 p.m.
- Fireworks show starts at dusk
58th Annual Independence Day Fireworks at Ault Park — 5090 Observatory Circle, Cincinnati
- Fesitval runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Children's parade kicks off at 11 a.m.
- Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade
- Parade steps off from 75 Orphanage Road at 12:30 p.m.
Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration — 900 S Ft Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas
- Firecracker 5K kicks off at 8 a.m.
- Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.
- Live music starts at 6 p.m.
- Fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Franklin Independence Day Parade
- Parade steps off from Park Avenue near the Lion's Bridge at 10 a.m.
Hamilton's July 4th Celebration
- Parade begins at the Butler County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.
- Live music begins at 6 p.m. at RiversEdge Amphitheater
- Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
Kings Island Fireworks
- Park remains open until 10 p.m.
Liberty Township Annual 4th of July Parade
- Parade steps off from Lakota East High School at 9 a.m.
Light Up the Sky Monroe — 412 Old Street, Monroe
- Festivities begin at 5 p.m.
- Fireworks show is at 10 p.m.
Loveland Independence Day Celebration
- Family Fun Zone runs from 4-6:30 p.m. at Nisbet Park
- Food trucks are available from 4-10 p.m.
- Reds Hall of Famer George Foster will signing autographs at City Hall from 4-5:30 p.m.
- Parade steps off from Loveland Elementary School at 7 p.m.
- Live music begins at 8 p.m.
- Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash — 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash
- Festival kicks off at 4 p.m.
- Live music begins at 6 p.m.
- Judah & The Lion take the stage at 8:15 p.m.
- Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.
Middletown Independence Day Parade
- Steps off from Smith Park at 10 a.m.
Montgomery Independence Day Festival & Parade — 10101 Montgomery Road, Montgomery
- Parade kicks off along Cooper and Montgomery roads at 10 a.m.
- Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Northside Fourth of July Parade
- Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from 4781 Hamilton Avenue
Wyoming 4th of July Celebration
- Parade begins at 10 a.m.
- Free swimming at the Wyoming Family Aquatic Center from noon to 5 p.m.
- Festival starts at 6:30 p.m. at Oak Park
- Live music begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Fireworks show is at 9:45 p.m.