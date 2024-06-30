Fourth of July 2024: Here's where to enjoy fireworks, festivals and more

CINCINNATI — While the Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, there are plenty of opportunities to find festivals, fun and fireworks in the Tri-State for Independence Day.

Here's a list of the Fourth of July events you can enjoy around the Tri-State:

July 3:

Colerain Township 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular — 4160 Springdale Road, Colerain Township



Festival begins at 5:30 p.m.

Live music starts at 7 p.m.

Green Township Independence Day Celebration — Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road, Cincinnati



Live music begins at 7 p.m.

Friendly Fourth in Madeira



Parade steps off at 6 p.m.

Celebration at McDonald Commons Park (7451 Dawson Road) starts after parade

Fireworks at 10 p.m.

Middletown's Independence Day Festival



Festival begins at 4 p.m.

Newport Blast — One Levee Way, Newport



Event kicks off at 5 p.m.

Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Red, Rhythm & Boom in Mason — 6000 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason



Event begins at 4 p.m.

Sister Hazel performs at 6 p.m.

Spin Doctors perform at 8 p.m.

Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Red, White & KaBOOM in Fairfield



Village Green Park — 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield

Event kicks off at 4 p.m. Cincinnati Circus performance at 4 p.m. A second Cincinnati Circus performance at 6 p.m.

Harbin Park — 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Live music starts at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks show at 10 p.m.



July 4:

Edgewood 4th of July Extravaganza — 550 Freedom Park Drive, Edgewood



Annual 5K race steps off at 7:30 a.m.

4th of July parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

Live music begins at 7 p.m.

Fireworks show starts at dusk

58th Annual Independence Day Fireworks at Ault Park — 5090 Observatory Circle, Cincinnati



Fesitval runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Children's parade kicks off at 11 a.m.

Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade



Parade steps off from 75 Orphanage Road at 12:30 p.m.

Fort Thomas Independence Day Celebration — 900 S Ft Thomas Avenue, Fort Thomas



Firecracker 5K kicks off at 8 a.m.

Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.

Live music starts at 6 p.m.

Fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Franklin Independence Day Parade



Parade steps off from Park Avenue near the Lion's Bridge at 10 a.m.

Hamilton's July 4th Celebration



Parade begins at the Butler County Fairgrounds at 10 a.m.

Live music begins at 6 p.m. at RiversEdge Amphitheater

Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Kings Island Fireworks



Park remains open until 10 p.m.

Liberty Township Annual 4th of July Parade



Parade steps off from Lakota East High School at 9 a.m.

Light Up the Sky Monroe — 412 Old Street, Monroe



Festivities begin at 5 p.m.

Fireworks show is at 10 p.m.

Loveland Independence Day Celebration



Family Fun Zone runs from 4-6:30 p.m. at Nisbet Park

Food trucks are available from 4-10 p.m.

Reds Hall of Famer George Foster will signing autographs at City Hall from 4-5:30 p.m.

Parade steps off from Loveland Elementary School at 7 p.m.

Live music begins at 8 p.m.

Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

MadTree Red, White & Blue Ash — 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash



Festival kicks off at 4 p.m.

Live music begins at 6 p.m.

Judah & The Lion take the stage at 8:15 p.m.

Fireworks show starts at 10 p.m.

Middletown Independence Day Parade



Steps off from Smith Park at 10 a.m.

Montgomery Independence Day Festival & Parade — 10101 Montgomery Road, Montgomery



Parade kicks off along Cooper and Montgomery roads at 10 a.m.

Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Northside Fourth of July Parade



Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. from 4781 Hamilton Avenue

Wyoming 4th of July Celebration

