Mountain Dew partners with 3 Cincinnati restaurants to give away free chili, sodas on Opening Day

CINCINNATI — The fallout from Skyline and Gold Star's switch to Coke products could result in you nabbing some free chili.

Thousands of Mountain Dew fans signed a Change.org petition last week pleading with Skyline to keep their favorite drink. The Pepsi product will no longer be served at Skyline locations nationwide after the chain announced it would be serving Coca-Cola products like Mello Yello starting this April.

"Mountain Dew and Sykline is like peanut butter and jelly," one person commented on the petition. "This is a catastrophe."

Mountain Dew, it seems, heard fans' calls. The brand last week partnered with "The Office" star Brian Baumgarter, whose scene dropping chili is one of the show's most iconic moments, to let fans know "there is no chiligate."

"I have been closely following the breaking Cincinnati-style chili news over the last day or so, and I am here to tell you there is no cause for concern," Baumgarter said.

Now, they're partnering with three Cincinnati restaurants to give out free chili and sodas this Thursday, March 28.

Dine-in customers at Camp Washington Chili, Price Hill Chili and Moerlein House will get free chili and Mountain Dew from noon to 8 p.m. Mountain Dew said fans outside the Cincinnati area will also be able to get a free drink when they buy Cincinnati chili beginning April 1.

Hopefully, the news will provide some solace for the die-hard Dewheads desperate to drink their favorite soda alongside their favorite meal.