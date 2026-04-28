McDonald's announced new refreshers, dirty sodas with free sampling events

CINCINNATI — McDonald's fans brought Hi-C Orange back to restaurants. Now, they can add even more flavor to it with McDonald's new specialty drinks.

Starting May 6, you'll be able to get six new specialty drinks at Cincinnati-area McDonald's: Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Mango Pineapple Refresher, Blackberry Passion Fruit Refresher, Sprite Berry Blast, Orange Dream and Dirty Dr. Pepper.

The refreshers blend different fruit flavors with a lemonade base (with added on freeze-dried fruits or popping boba). The Sprite Berry Blast mixes classic Sprite with blue raspberry syrup, while Orange Dream and Dirty Dr. Pepper mix Hi-C Orange and Dr. Pepper with vanilla flavor. All three soda creations are topped with cold foam.

"Our fans have an obsession with beverages — to them, drinks are more than just drinks. And soon, our beverages won’t just be a reason you come to McDonald’s, they’ll be the reason," Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer, said in a release.

Customers who aren't too sure about the new drinks can actually test them out at local "Thirstday Thursdays" sampling events across the Cincinnati area. Free samples will be given out at participating locations from 2-4 p.m. May 21, May 28, June 4 and June 11.

For the fashionistas, McDonald's also partnered with designer Susan Alexandra on six limited-edition drink carriers, each matching a refresher. The carriers are available starting May 6 and come with a $10 McDonald's gift card. You can see pictures of all of the drinks in their carriers below. For more information, visit Susan Alexandra's website.