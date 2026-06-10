Family-owned Mexican deli to close in Covington after 15 years, hoping to reopen in new building

COVINGTON, Ky. — A longtime Northern Kentucky deli announced Tuesday that it will close after 15 years of business.

Gutierrez Deli, located at 1132 Lee St. in Covington, posted to social media announcing the closure.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share some news we never imagined we’d have to write," the Mexican deli's owners wrote.

The deli not only had a full menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas and more, but it also sold imported Mexican goods and groceries.

Gutierrez Deli wrote that the closure comes after the building's landlord told them their lease will not be renewed, and they are asked to vacate the building by July 1.

"This store has been so much more than a business. It has been a place where friendships were made, where generations of families stopped in for lunch, where kids spent their allowance money, where neighbors caught up with one another, and where our family built a name and a life," the owners wrote. "Gutierrez Deli helped shape who we are, and we are deeply saddened to see this chapter come to an end."

The 15-year-old business said that while it has to vacate its longtime building, they have no plans to give up on Gutierrez Deli.

"We believe there is still a place for us in Covington, and we hope this is not goodbye forever," the owners wrote.

Gutierrez Deli also later posted on Facebook that the City of Covington had been working with them to relocate elsewhere in the city.

The Gutierrez family also asked the community to come and visit, share memories and have a taco or two before it closes in a few weeks. The deli is also hosting a neighborhood block party on Sunday, June 21, to celebrate the 15 years of memories.

You can read Gutierrez Deli's full post about the upcoming closure below: