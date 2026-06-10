Mt. Adams Tavern on the Hill to bring a New England-inspired experience to Cincinnati's historic neighborhood

CINCINNATI — Seven years after its closure, a former tavern and restaurant is set to hold its grand opening this week — and this time it has a New England twist.

Mt. Adams Tavern on the Hill, located at 1111 Saint Gregory Street, is opening Thursday, June 11, after a former version of the restaurant closed down seven years ago. The new bar and restaurant is aiming to bring a "New England-inspired tavern experience" to the historic Cincinnati neighborhood.

Tavern on the Hill's owners said the concept for the bar and restaurant came from one idea: every neighborhood deserves a clubhouse.

"Mt. Adams Tavern on the Hill blends the warmth of a classic neighborhood tavern with the spirit of the coastal sporting clubs, camp lodges and community gathering places that have long been a part of New England culture," the tavern's owners wrote in a press release.

The bar and restaurant is set to be open for brunch, lunch and dinner to be a go-to spot for a casual drink with friends or even game day, with several TVs spread throughout the space.

The restaurant's menu will feature a slew of sports bar and tavern offerings like burgers, wings, sandwiches, pizza, soups and salads to go alongside all-day brunch favorites. In terms of drinks, Tavern on the Hill will have a craft cocktail menu, local beer options, as well as classic tavern drinks. You can click here to view Tavern on the Hill's full food and drink menus.

Provided by Mt. Adams Tavern on the Hill

Guests will also be able to see the New England inspiration throughout the interior of the tavern, with vintage sports memorabilia, historic pennants, clubhouse-inspired details and nostalgic design used for decor. The tavern's owners said they wanted the restaurant and bar to feel "timeless, familiar and lived-in."

"For many of us, the inspiration came from the taverns, sporting clubs and gathering places that define New England communities," the owners said. "Places where everyone knows your name, where games are watched together, and where neighborhoods become friends. We wanted to bring that same feeling to Mt. Adams while creating something that belongs to the neighborhood."

Provided by Mt. Adams Tavern on the Hill

Mt. Adams Tavern on the Hill's grand opening will kick off Thursday at 11 a.m.

The tavern will be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until "late," according to its website.