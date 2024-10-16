Is Graeter's making Skyline Chili ice cream? Kroger website shows potential collab

CINCINNATI — Are two Cincinnati staples collaborating? If Kroger's website means anything, they just might be!

A search on Kroger's website shows a potential "Graeter's Skyline Chili Ice Cream Pint" is being sold for $7.

"A daring fusion of flavors in a Cincy chili-flavored ice cream: the creamy ice cream is infused with a warm chili spices. Swirled throughout are crunchy oyster crackers and shreds of cheese that provide a tangy contrast to the sweet treat. This unconventional union offers a bold, adventurous taste experience that combines zesty ice cream with crunchy elements in every bite," the website says.

Kroger.com

Daring and unconventional are definitely the words we would use. But can we actually try this "bold, adventurous taste experience?"

While the listing is there, Kroger's website shows the ice cream is unavailable. Neither Graeter's nor Skyline has any details about the possible collab on their websites or in stores.

This wouldn't be the first time Graeter's has worked with another hometown brand. They've worked on a Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout and Key Lime Pie Ale with Braxton Brewing Co. But those flavors aren't as shocking as this one might be — and it seems like a lot of people might not be on board.

"President Trump and I will stop this," Tri-State native and Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance said on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the news.

WCPO is reaching out to Graeter's and Skyline to get any information we can on this potential partnership.