Frisch's brings back weekday breakfast bars at participating locations

CINCINNATI — The breakfast bar is back!

Frisch's Big Boy announced Wednesday it is bringing back its weekday breakfast bar. Multiple locations will offer breakfast bars Monday through Friday until 11 a.m. The weekend breakfast bar will be available Saturday until 1 p.m. and Sunday until 2 p.m.

The bar will include items like bacon, sausage, biscuits, spicy spuds and more for $8.99.

"Frisch's breakfast bar has been a staple at Frisch's for decades, and we are thrilled to bring it back on weekday mornings at a value price," Jordin Nabi, vice president of marketing, said in a release. "This is part of a greater plan to bring value to our guests in a challenging economy. Our goal is to make their mornings a little brighter."

Participating locations include restaurants throughout the Tri-State. Click here for a full list.

READ MORE

Frisch's Roller Rink returns to downtown Cincinnati — this time with pickleball court

Joey Chestnut ate 14 Frisch's pumpkin pie slices in 3 minutes

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was losing business during Lent