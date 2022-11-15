Joey Chestnut will attempt to eat 24 Frisch's Famous Pumpkin Pies in 3 minutes

FAIRFAX, Ohio — The world's most decorated competitive eater is coming back to the Tri-State for an incredible feast.

Joy Chestnut will be at the Frisch's Mainliner in Fairfax on November 23 for the "Pumpkin Pie Expo."

According to Frisch's Big Boy, Chestnut will attempt to eat 24 slices of Frisch's Famous Pumpkin Pie in just 3 minutes.

With nearly 50 world eating records, Chestnut dominates the sport of competitive eating by a wide margin.

Just some of his accolades include devouring deep-fried asparagus, jalapeno poppers, Twinkies, and of course, hot dogs.

This summer, Chestnut won his 15th "Nathan's Famous Internation Hot Dog Eating Contest.

According to a CNN report, Chestnut has won seven consecutive times and 15 out of the last 16 years.

If you would like to witness history, the family-friendly event starts at 8:30 a.m.

Frisch's is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

READ MORE

Krispy Kreme Has New Mini Pie Doughnuts Inspired By Thanksgiving

Cinnamon Roll Turkeys Are The Cutest Way To Start Thanksgiving Day

Turkey sticker shock: Prices up sharply this Thanksgiving