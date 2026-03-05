Butler County woman arrested, accused of distributing explicit material involving children

OKEANA, Ohio — A Butler County woman has been arrested after the sheriff's office said she disseminated explicit material involving minors.

Sheriff Richard Jones said in a release that his office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Jan. 1, indicating that 50-year-old Tanya McCreadie had shared videos and images showing young children nude or engaging in sexual acts.

During their investigation, Jones said detectives seized multiple electronic devices connected to McCreadie, finding at least two images or videos that had been sent to other people.

McCreadie was arrested and charged with two counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

"This type of crime is among the most disturbing that law enforcement encounters," Jones said in a statement. "You have to be a pretty low person to possess such vile material where the ultimate victims are innocent children."

Jones said detectives are still conducting a thorough forensic examination to determine if there are any additional images and to identify those to whom McCreadie sent the material.