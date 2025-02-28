Cincinnati ice cream: When your favorite soft serve spots open for the season

CINCINNATI — The cold weather (unfortunately) isn't gone just yet, but that doesn't mean you can't grab one of the Tri-State's favorite cold treats starting right now! We've already got a couple of soft serve spots open for the season, with more on the way. Here's a growing list of some local stops you can make:
Whipty-Do!
Location: 2529 US-22 Maineville, OH 45039
Opening: Already operating! Opened Feb. 5
Loveland Dairy Whip
Location: 611 W. Loveland Ave. #2325, Loveland, OH 45140
Opening: Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.
As we reported, the popular spot is now under new ownership, but owner Luke Wiley tells us he's looking to keep the product's quality exactly the same.
Mt. Healthy Dairy Bar
Location: 7840 Hamilton Ave., Mount Healthy, OH 45231
Opening: Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.
Mason Whippy Dip
Location: 127 East Main Street, Mason, OH 45040
Opening: Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.
Lil Goodie Shoppe
Location: 7120 Eagle Creek Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247
Opening: March 1 at 11 a.m.
The Lil Goodie Shoppe is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and they're selling small cones for just 59 cents on opening day.
Flub's - Hamilton
Location: 981 Eaton Avenue Hamilton, OH 45013
Opening: March 1 at 11 a.m.
Zip Dip
Location: 4050 Drew Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248
Opening: March 7 at 11 a.m.
It's another big anniversary for one of our favorite ice cream shops! Zip Dip is celebrating its 75th season this year.
The Root Beer Stand
Location: 11566 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241
Opening: March 8 at 11 a.m.
Sprinkles Soft Serve & Tasty Treats
Location: 1861 Main Street, Goshen, OH 45122
Opening: March 17 at 3 p.m.
Flub's - Ross
Location: 4065 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio 45014
Opening: March 23
Putz's Creamy Whip
Location: 2673 Putz Pl., Cincinnati, OH, 45211
Opening: March 24
The Cone
Location: 6855 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, OH 45069
Opening: April 4
The Cone is also under new ownership this year! The Wren family is retiring from the cone, but will still own and operate one of The Mobile Cone units. Now, the Heydt family, who owns Chicken Salad Chick's Mason location, will take over.
The Bold Face Dairy Bar Company
Location: 801 Mt. Hope Ave., Suite B Cincinnati, Ohio, 45204
Opening: May 2
