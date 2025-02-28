Cincinnati ice cream: When your favorite soft serve spots open for the season

CINCINNATI — The cold weather (unfortunately) isn't gone just yet, but that doesn't mean you can't grab one of the Tri-State's favorite cold treats starting right now! We've already got a couple of soft serve spots open for the season, with more on the way. Here's a growing list of some local stops you can make:

Whipty-Do!

Location: 2529 US-22 Maineville, OH 45039

Opening: Already operating! Opened Feb. 5

Loveland Dairy Whip

Location: 611 W. Loveland Ave. #2325, Loveland, OH 45140

Opening: Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

As we reported, the popular spot is now under new ownership, but owner Luke Wiley tells us he's looking to keep the product's quality exactly the same.

A Twist on Tradition: New owner takes the reins at Loveland Dairy Whip

Mt. Healthy Dairy Bar

Location: 7840 Hamilton Ave., Mount Healthy, OH 45231

Opening: Feb. 28 at 11 a.m.

Mason Whippy Dip

Location: 127 East Main Street, Mason, OH 45040

Opening: Feb. 28 at 3 p.m.

Lil Goodie Shoppe

Location: 7120 Eagle Creek Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45247

Opening: March 1 at 11 a.m.

The Lil Goodie Shoppe is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and they're selling small cones for just 59 cents on opening day.

Flub's - Hamilton

Location: 981 Eaton Avenue Hamilton, OH 45013

Opening: March 1 at 11 a.m.

Zip Dip

Location: 4050 Drew Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45248

Opening: March 7 at 11 a.m.

It's another big anniversary for one of our favorite ice cream shops! Zip Dip is celebrating its 75th season this year.

The Root Beer Stand

Location: 11566 Reading Rd., Sharonville, OH 45241

Opening: March 8 at 11 a.m.

Sprinkles Soft Serve & Tasty Treats

Location: 1861 Main Street, Goshen, OH 45122

Opening: March 17 at 3 p.m.

Flub's - Ross

Location: 4065 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio 45014

Opening: March 23

Putz's Creamy Whip

Location: 2673 Putz Pl., Cincinnati, OH, 45211

Opening: March 24

The Cone

Location: 6855 Tylersville Rd., West Chester, OH 45069

Opening: April 4

The Cone is also under new ownership this year! The Wren family is retiring from the cone, but will still own and operate one of The Mobile Cone units. Now, the Heydt family, who owns Chicken Salad Chick's Mason location, will take over.

The Bold Face Dairy Bar Company

Location: 801 Mt. Hope Ave., Suite B Cincinnati, Ohio, 45204

Opening: May 2