Blue Bell to bring its ice cream to Cincinnati stores this March

CINCINNATI — Blue Bell ice cream fans, rejoice! The Texas-based creamery is officially bringing its product to the Cincinnati area this March.

While the company sells its ice cream in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, the Tri-State was never part of Blue Bell's service area — until now.

Blue Bell first announced its plans to expand distribution to the Cincinnati and Dayton markets in December, saying it would build a 16,000-square-foot facility in Lebanon that would include cold room storage for its popular products.

From there, the company said it has worked on hiring delivery drivers, warehouse personnel and office positions in preparation for a March release.

"We're excited to share that Blue Bell is on the way," Carl Breed, VP of sales and marketing, said in the announcement. "Blue Bell is sold in a very small portion of Ohio, but soon we will be bringing our ice cream to even more stores across the state."

Unlike some of the Cincinnati area's most popular ice cream brands, Blue Bell won't have standalone stores in Cincinnati. Instead, the product will be sold in local grocery stores and drugstores.

The company has yet to announce an official date for when its products will be on shelves across the Tri-State.