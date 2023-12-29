OSHP: Preble County Deputy went left of center line in double-fatal head-on crash

GRATIS, Ohio — A Preble County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed, along with another driver, in a head-on crash drifted left of the center line that morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said their investigation determined the deputy, 34-year-old Joshua Hamilton, was driving north on Route 503 in Preble County just one minute before the crash happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 18. OSHP said video evidence from Hamilton's cruiser showed an unidentified vehicle passing him in the southbound lanes at what appeared to be above the speed limit.

Hamilton turned around in a residential driveway and attempted to catch up to the driver.

"A short time later, Deputy Hamilton's cruiser goes left of center as he enters the curve just north of Ray Road, where the fatal crash occurred" reads the press release from OSHP.

Ultimately, Hamilton collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Michael Gayhart II, who was in the northbound lanes at the time of the crash. Gayhart was also killed in the crash.

OSHP said the crash remains under investigation.