Two people, including sheriff's deputy, killed in head-on crash

WCPO
Posted at 10:57 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 10:57:52-05

GRATIS TWP., Ohio — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Preble County early Monday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said its deputies responded to the crash on Route 503 in Preble County at around 4:09 a.m. Monday morning.

The preliminary investigation showed Preble County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Hamilton, 34, was driving south on Route 503 in a marked cruiser while 36-year-old Michael Gayhart II was heading north, according to OSHP.

The two vehicles collided head-on and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, OSHP said. No one else was involved in the crash.

Route 503 was closed for quite some time as officials investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation, OSHP said.

