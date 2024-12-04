Xavier University to automatically admit Notre Dame Academy graduates starting in 2025

PARK HILLS, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky high school will soon automatically admit students to Xavier University if they choose to attend after graduation.

Notre Dame Academy announced Wednesday a new direct-admission agreement with the university. The program will begin with the graduating class of 2025.

This is the first partnership Xavier has formed with a Northern Kentucky high school.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Notre Dame Academy through this direct-admission program, strengthening our shared commitment to educating the whole person,” said Michael Garcia, assistant dean of admission at Xavier University. “Together, we will empower students to grow intellectually, morally, and socially, preparing them to become compassionate leaders who make a meaningful difference in their communities.”

NDA graduates will receive a $1,831 stackable scholarship through the agreement, in addition to merit-based scholarships.

Notre Dame Academy was founded by the Sisters of Notre Dame and Xavier University.

Officials say both institutions emphasize care for the whole person and developing leaders who turn faith into action.

“This partnership between Notre Dame Academy and Xavier University speaks to our shared mission of providing students with a foundation rooted in faith, service, and leadership,” said Jane Kleier, interim president and chief communications officer of Notre Dame Academy. “We are proud to offer our students a pathway to a university that values holistic education and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the world through servant leadership.”

The high school recently made a similar agreement with Thomas More University, allowing its students direct admission as well.

Xavier has also partnered with other local high schools to provide admission opportunities for students, including St. Xavier High School and Mount Notre Dame High School.