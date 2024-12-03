Mercy McAuley students can be admitted to Xavier with scholarship options as part of new partnership

CINCINNATI — Mercy McAuley High School students — starting with the class of 2025 — will be able to get into Xavier University with scholarships after the two schools forged a new agreement, according to a press release from Mercy McAuley.

The partnership provides eligible students with direct admission to XU, along with a merit scholarship offer and a stackable scholarship of $1,831.

In order to qualify, students have to submit a formal application to Xavier in the fall of their senior year and meet admission criteria like GPA requirements and service experience.

It's part of Xavier's new "direct admission" program that begins with the class of 2025.

Mercy McAuley High School is now the fifth school in the Greater Cincinnati area to become part of this program.

The other schools participating are:



St Xavier High School Seton High School Notre Dame Academy (KY) Mount Notre Dame High School

Mercy McAuley is an all-girls Catholic school in College Hill sponsored by the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas.

"We are thrilled to partner with Xavier University to provide our eligible students with a seamless, efficient admissions process to one of the nation's finest Catholic universities," said Lauren Clements, principal at Mercy McAuley High School. "This new partnership reflects our commitment to providing our students with an innovative, college-prep education of the highest quality. We are confident that this agreement will open new doors for our students and create exciting opportunities for their future."